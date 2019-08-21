North Star Investment Management Decreased Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) by $1.50 Million as Stock Rose; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 54,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 695,729 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 359,257 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares to 60,266 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,944 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Oakworth Inc accumulated 1,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,607 are held by Park National Oh. Sumitomo Life Insur Communications reported 21,771 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 80,684 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 34,361 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 679,266 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 348,218 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 40,678 shares. Advisory invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 189 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 25,928 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 206 shares. Rampart Mgmt reported 15,566 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,582 shares to 4,738 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ssi Mgmt stated it has 2,934 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt holds 0.87% or 7,860 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated owns 22,895 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Com invested in 5,620 shares. Fincl reported 7,598 shares. 11,868 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 2,414 shares. Lone Pine Cap Lc reported 3.31M shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.85% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caxton Lp owns 1,632 shares. Natixis owns 260,325 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 15,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp holds 60,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Guardian Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).