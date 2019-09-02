North Star Investment Management Decreased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding as Shares Declined; Palestra Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $53.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 5,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 106,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 111,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 914,802 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,040 shares. Counselors Inc holds 511,954 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt reported 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Asset Mngmt holds 1.86% or 20,869 shares. Fiera Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 791,932 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. Addenda Capital stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset has 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,800 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 1.76% or 1.65 million shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.23M shares or 8.6% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.48M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.94 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 118,422 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capstone Financial Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,919 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 131,312 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors Lc invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holderness Investments Co invested 1.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bank & Trust Trust holds 1.73% or 34,738 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.3% or 69,188 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.16% or 20,754 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank invested in 3.41 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 72,021 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Commerce Llc stated it has 114,955 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Oak Cap Limited Liability reported 18,697 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.