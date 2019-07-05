North Star Investment Management Decreased Flws/1 (FLWS) Stake by $1.28 Million; Share Price Rose; Ares Management Upped Its Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) as Shares Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 90,553 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – iHeartMedia’s Clear Channel Swings to Quarterly Loss, Operating Income Drops 64% — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 15/03/2018 – From Clear Channel to IHeartMedia to Bankruptcy: Timeline; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q International Revenues Rose 4.7

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 253,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 97,340 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS)

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 261,701 shares to 91,120 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) by 450,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,881 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Charles Schwab holds 0% or 224,877 shares. Aegon Usa Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). D E Shaw holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 154,330 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 1.45M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 36,356 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 3.13 million shares. Amer Intl Group Inc Inc holds 24,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 49,109 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt accumulated 28,100 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.75M were reported by Blackrock.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Student Winners Announced for 8th Annual “Project Yellow Light” Scholarship Contest to Promote Dangers of Texting and Driving – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cantor Fitzgerald Resumes Cameco Corp. (CCO:CN) (CCJ) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Uranium Bulls Have a Solid Pick in Cameco (TSX:CCO) Stock Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Leap Arnold P sold $34,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by ELMORE LEONARD J, worth $85,500.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 33,200 shares to 35,403 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 36,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).