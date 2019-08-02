North Star Investment Management Cut Ecology & Env Cl A (EEI) Position by $1.05 Million; Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (EEI) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 104,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 117,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 9,396 shares traded or 101.93% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN GREENING PPP PROJECT FOR 255.8 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONSTRUCTION EPC CONTRACT WORTH 124.8 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 3.10M shares traded or 37.33% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,261 shares to 7,521 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 49,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital has 115,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 11,286 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc reported 0.92% stake. 463,072 are owned by Mill Road Cap Mngmt. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 9,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors has 3.1% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 286,600 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,321 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 432 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 9,257 shares. Acadian Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). North Star Inv Mngmt accumulated 12,675 shares. Needham Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). 128,517 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Com. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 77,257 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

