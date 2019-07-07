North Star Investment Management Boosted Stake in Steelcase Cl A (SCS); As Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Its Position by $312,000

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 202.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 49,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,937 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 24,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $17.26 lastly. It is down 25.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 258,401 shares to 273,213 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 36,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,520 shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase declares $0.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) CEO Jim Keane on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steelcase Earnings: SCS Stock Sinks as Q1 Earnings Surge, Miss Outlook – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Steelcase (SCS) Enters 1.5M Share Stock Repurchase Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Surface Hub 2S and Steelcase® Roamâ„¢ Free Teams to Collaborate Anywhere – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 129,075 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability stated it has 47,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tieton Capital Management holds 2.53% or 195,345 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 99,500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 173,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Captrust Advsrs holds 495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association stated it has 624,671 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 554,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested 0.32% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 2,287 shares. 7,906 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.