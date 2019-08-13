North Star Investment Management Boosted Enbridge Com (ENB) Stake; Shorts at Starwood Property Trust Starwood Property TR (STWD) Raised By 4.75%

Starwood Property Trust Inc Starwood Property TR (NYSE:STWD) had an increase of 4.75% in short interest. STWD’s SI was 8.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.75% from 7.95M shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 6 days are for Starwood Property Trust Inc Starwood Property TR (NYSE:STWD)’s short sellers to cover STWD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.05 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) stake by 1507.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 33,200 shares as Enbridge Inc Com (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 35,403 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 2,203 last quarter. Enbridge Inc Com now has $67.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) stake by 2,931 shares to 9,663 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 27,490 shares and now owns 7,632 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management Ab has 978 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 8,860 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 178,775 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pinnacle Assocs invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 50,633 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 259,624 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Lpl Ltd Liability accumulated 150,832 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated invested in 15,240 shares. Pinnacle reported 42,320 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 348,892 are owned by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Company Llc has invested 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, February 28 report.