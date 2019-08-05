North Star Asset Management Upped Position in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC); Wedbush Securities Stake In Ares Capital (ARCC) Was Has Increased

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 18,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 241,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 222,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 42,215 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 28,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,923 shares to 51,588 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,952 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).

