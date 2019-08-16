North Star Asset Management Trimmed Waters (WAT) Position; Netscout Systems (NTCT) Shorts Decreased By 12.06%

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 28,692 shares with $7.22 million value, down from 30,588 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 456,661 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm offers nGeniusONE management software that enables clients to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its clients to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NetScout Systems, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 315,175 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 19,150 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 391,440 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,700 shares. 98,407 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 17,297 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 133 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 237,933 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 39,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 47,197 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 115,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 31,236 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 507,140 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 860 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 64,863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 7,573 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 140,016 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag has invested 2.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 564,394 shares. Rampart Invest Llc has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 3,280 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 114,600 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 138,250 shares. First Republic Invest Management owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,716 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 2,413 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 1,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Independent Investors has invested 4.85% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd invested 0.41% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 6.96% above currents $202.26 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.