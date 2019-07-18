North Star Asset Management Trimmed Position in United Parcel (UPS) by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Declined; Buckingham Capital Management Holding in Lowes Cos Com Stk (LOW) Has Cut by $3.90 Million as Stock Value Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (LOW) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 35,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 132,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 5.10M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 3.60 million shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,565 shares to 284,443 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 651,541 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

