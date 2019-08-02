North Star Asset Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered by $1.36 Million as Share Price Declined; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake Has Upped by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 1,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $790.43. About 503,277 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 78,018 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 101,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73 million shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,472 shares to 39,495 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Qualcomm stock sinks after earnings report was â€˜not complicated, merely awfulâ€™ – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 0.02% stake. Fort LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Bahamas-based Holowesko Prns Limited has invested 10.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman And Partners Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 6,476 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 55,182 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp has 4,526 shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.55% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colony Grp Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 13,015 shares. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 1.65M shares. Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 0.53% or 40,559 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 22,556 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 20,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh owns 2,200 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1 shares. Morgan Dempsey Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 29 shares. 45,603 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,773 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 53 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 8,840 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.58M shares. Choate Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 900 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 51,924 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,450 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 0.94% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Comps Increase 10%, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.