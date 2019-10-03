North Star Asset Management Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased by $419,720; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 138,609 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20 million, down from 142,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 2.15 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 163,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.71 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle’s 14% Earnings Growth Sprung From 15% Share Buybacks – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oracle Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle speaking with Google’s antitrust investigators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,490 shares to 319,259 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

