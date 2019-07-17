North Star Asset Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Lowered by $316,198; Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Notis-Mcconarty Edward

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 4.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 125,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 9.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.