North Star Asset Management Stake In Charles Schwab (SCHW) Was Has Lifted; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $392,035

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 8,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 319,259 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 310,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.25M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 248,540 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,469 shares to 63,491 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,393 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 57,850 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 87,274 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 2,775 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 13,793 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,400 shares. 1,883 are owned by Budros Ruhlin Roe. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 359 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 55,074 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Schulhoff reported 10,770 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability accumulated 144,499 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Philadelphia Com owns 2,707 shares. 48,305 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 378,848 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.60M for 24.71 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings by 2,880 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 7,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,616 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).