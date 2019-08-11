North Star Asset Management Stake in Ametek (AME) Has Boosted by $444,850 as Stock Price Rose; Strategic Advisors Holds Holding in U S Bancorp Del New (USB)

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 154,473 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82M, up from 149,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.10M shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,226 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.44% stake. 154,856 were reported by Utd Fin Advisers Limited. Headinvest Limited holds 4,575 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sky Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 11,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 184,187 shares. Excalibur Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tru Com Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 126,352 shares. Accredited invested in 0.35% or 36,304 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 362,052 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 39,069 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 30,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability invested in 0.63% or 367,214 shares. Rockland Tru Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wilsey Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.79% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 88,911 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 8,665 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,445 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 29,754 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Carderock Capital has invested 1.44% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 43,108 shares. 97,645 were reported by Kings Point Capital. 113 were accumulated by Huntington Savings Bank. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 291,512 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 25,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,200 are held by Cap Fund Mgmt. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 2,712 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com owns 541,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 41,865 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. First Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

