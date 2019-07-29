North Star Asset Management Position In Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Was Lifted; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Take (TTWO) by $752,000

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44M shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Llc reported 0.66% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 29,989 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Veritable LP reported 9,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 0.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Franklin holds 0% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd holds 3.63% or 408,220 shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.99% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 15,505 shares. Valinor Ltd Partnership reported 4.93% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce stated it has 13,588 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.04% or 198,104 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Incorporated owns 491,437 shares. Shine Advisory Serv reported 0.01% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.28% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares to 37,130 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,880 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 7,655 shares to 21,495 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 329,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na has 3,506 shares. 4,968 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. First Mercantile Tru owns 11,028 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc holds 2,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.36% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mai Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 646,100 are held by Highline Mgmt Limited Partnership. Paloma Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 10,697 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 59,369 shares. Moreover, Junto Cap Limited Partnership has 0.63% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 92,251 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,173 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 17,090 shares.