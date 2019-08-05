North Star Asset Management Lowered Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position as Share Value Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Boosted by $2.31 Million Its Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $284.5. About 454,207 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 238,952 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 262,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 2.58M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares to 700 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,565 shares to 284,443 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).