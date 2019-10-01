North Star Asset Management Lowered Its Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding by $328,425; Stock Declined; As Bstn Pptys (BXP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Position by $601,600

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 13,037 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $984,000, down from 17,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 268,383 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 18/05/2018 – WELLTOWER INC WELL.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 29/05/2018 – BMO SAYS CLIENTS WON’T LOSE MONEY FROM INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Return on Equity 12.6%; 22/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$120 FROM C$107; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal, Last in Efficiency, Spends More to Save More

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Bstn Pptys Inc (BXP) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 47,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 52,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Bstn Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 418,807 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.