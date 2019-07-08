North Star Asset Management Lifted Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Stake; Attunity LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ATTU) SI Decreased By 8.38%

Attunity LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ATTU) had a decrease of 8.38% in short interest. ATTU’s SI was 170,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.38% from 186,200 shares previously. With 652,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Attunity LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ATTU)’s short sellers to cover ATTU’s short positions. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) stake by 6.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 17,565 shares as Ss&C Technologies (SSNC)’s stock rose 5.90%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 284,443 shares with $18.12 million value, up from 266,878 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies now has $14.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 75,012 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Attunity Ltd. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Jefferies Ltd Com has 117,600 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd invested in 5.26% or 290,164 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 64,298 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,969 shares. Whetstone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 694,734 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Water Island Ltd Liability Com reported 997,724 shares. Gabelli & Co Inv Advisers Incorporated owns 113,000 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 5,500 shares. Dorsey Wright & owns 524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,258 are held by Blackrock. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 99,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells big data management software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $514.40 million. The firm offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for big data environments. It has a 86.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Attunity Managed File Transfer, a file transfer management solution to secure and automate business-to-business information exchanges over standard Internet connections; Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows, UNIX, Linux, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a fully-managed data transfer software as a service platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd reported 62,839 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 187,338 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd has 0.19% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 11,003 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 1.11 million shares. Raymond James holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 189,597 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 320,979 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Ltd Company holds 1.13% or 56,718 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0% or 22 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 386 shares to 11,400 valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,896 shares and now owns 28,692 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.