North Star Asset Management Lifted Its Fastenal (FAST) Holding; Last Week D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.29’s average target is 6.56% above currents $49.07 stock price. DR Horton had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, March 25. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. See D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $59.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $45.0000 52.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $49 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $53 Maintain

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Fastenal (FAST) stake by 99.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 40,111 shares as Fastenal (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 80,478 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 40,367 last quarter. Fastenal now has $19.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 1.46 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) stake by 76,378 shares to 457,049 valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) stake by 6,118 shares and now owns 29,599 shares. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -6.13% below currents $33.29 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 915,546 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 188,670 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cookson Peirce Co Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 263,521 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 58,581 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 318,351 shares. Hartline Investment Corp stated it has 44,182 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 59,876 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Inv Svcs Of America owns 427,003 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 13,583 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 18,410 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 1.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D.R. Horton, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust invested 0.17% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Js Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sfmg Limited Com holds 15,793 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1.51 million are owned by Echo Street Capital Limited. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.68 million shares. 243,071 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Driehaus Cap Limited Co has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Greenhaven Assoc Incorporated holds 8.50M shares or 6.4% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 81,260 shares. Loews Corporation reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suvretta Management has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $18.15 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.