North Star Asset Management Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 64,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 283,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50M, down from 347,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 42,351 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 3,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $24.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.17. About 1.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0.01% or 18,285 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 69 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Singapore-based Seatown Hldg Pte has invested 11.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Capital Communications owns 863 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Finance Group Inc Ut reported 11,868 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,110 shares. Hanseatic Management Services invested in 2,104 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,991 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 4,707 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Com has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust stated it has 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 4.32% or 3,070 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 3.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 7,392 shares to 76,616 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicine Man Tech by 119,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,435 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon Ready to Take on Stitch Fix? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares to 250,804 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $194.54M for 4.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Houston’s largest water parks rank for affordability – Houston Business Journal” on August 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Multi-level Interactive Water Park Attraction coming to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kings Islandâ€™s newest ride will be 1 of 7 in the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Fair: An Undervalued, High-Yield Name – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michigan’s Adventure Introduces New â€œCamp Snoopyâ€ Area – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.