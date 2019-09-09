North Star Asset Management Increases Holding in Danaher (DHR); As Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Market Value Rose, Renaissance Investment Group Lowered by $653,016 Its Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $292.37. About 882,346 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 1.33 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 59,487 shares. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.38% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 583,827 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 0.47% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 62,940 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 1.39 million shares. Davis R M reported 1.63% stake. Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 34,084 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.31% or 1.76 million shares. Hilltop has 3,481 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,720 shares stake. 6.76M were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 59,960 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Charter Tru holds 18,760 shares. Westfield Capital Management Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

