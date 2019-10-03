North Star Asset Management Increases Holding in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY); As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $559,076

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 6.08M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 12,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 752,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.29 million, up from 740,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 61,465 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse – Nasdaq" on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns 4 days ago – Nasdaq" published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Wall Street ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes – Nasdaq" on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Copenhagen Eagle – GlobeNewswire" published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Stocks Slip as Investors Await Fed Interest Rate Decision – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 18, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,902 shares to 202,595 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,371 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV).

