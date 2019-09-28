North Star Asset Management Holds Position in Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX); As Southern Co/The (SO) Valuation Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $3.06 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 70,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 731,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, up from 661,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 1.34 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE HEALTHGRID; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Closes Acquisition Of HealthGrid; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 06/03/2018 – Allscripts launches industry’s first machine learning EHR; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MLN IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MLN IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 149.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 93,001 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 37,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,683 shares to 77,347 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 21,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,699 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 78 reduced holdings.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicine Man Tech by 119,205 shares to 564,435 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,968 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).