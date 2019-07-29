North Star Asset Management Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Cut by $686,700 as Share Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $818,850 as Stock Price Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $168.2. About 292,487 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.96M for 31.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Xilinx Stock Climbed 15.3% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Company stated it has 0.25% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Allstate Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,983 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 16,410 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested in 307 shares or 0% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 40,224 are held by Beck Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 214,692 shares. Coldstream Incorporated holds 10,484 shares. Nomura Holding holds 277,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob stated it has 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 7.89 million are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Central Savings Bank And Trust Com reported 693 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 426,815 shares. 4,404 were reported by Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,408 shares to 49,006 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares to 17,743 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “French airports group ADP CEO – sometimes state shareholding can be hindrance – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Data Takes Center Stage – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Cos Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,146 shares. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 40,921 shares. Guardian LP invested in 0.2% or 67,557 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 4,652 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 64,754 shares. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hikari Tsushin invested in 10,400 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Washington-based Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,781 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 356,778 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 0.07% or 3,000 shares. The Illinois-based Country Trust Natl Bank has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.