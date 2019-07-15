North Star Asset Management Holding in Prestige Brands (PBH) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding by $68.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18 million, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 849,180 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Brands (PBH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 209,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 420,130 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $177.03M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 467,672 shares stake. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,114 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Artemis Mgmt Llp invested in 0.69% or 646,407 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc reported 7,480 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 16,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 100,009 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 52,203 are held by Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Wright Invsts Ser accumulated 5,165 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Nomura Asset reported 16,280 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). British Columbia Invest Mgmt stated it has 19,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7.06 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Bokf Na invested in 16,731 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,832 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis (NYSE:BMS).

