North Star Asset Management Has Upped Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $432,600 as Share Value Declined; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.31 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 39,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 37,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 387,605 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 841,909 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.48M, down from 854,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 850,665 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,130 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21,541 shares to 934,294 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

