North Star Asset Management Has Upped Its Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48.5000 New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $51 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64 New Target: $60 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $54 New Target: $48 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $63 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 23,605 shares as Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)’s stock declined 4.74%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 740,228 shares with $37.08 million value, up from 716,623 last quarter. Bottomline Technologies now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 149,509 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $214.96 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 11.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,503 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 31,712 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Charter Trust holds 0.23% or 39,475 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 21,564 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 81,693 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation invested in 4,440 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability Corporation holds 187,465 shares. Sather Fincl has 0.72% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 73,493 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 2.90 million shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Uss Inv Management accumulated 3.46M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Loeb Prns Corporation has 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 72,146 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Bemis (NYSE:BMS) stake by 20,500 shares to 514,195 valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) stake by 8,086 shares and now owns 18,832 shares. Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,093 are owned by Legal & General Group Inc Pcl. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0% stake. Prelude Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 2,295 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 106,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 4.44M shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0.01% or 3,347 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 532,528 shares. Moreover, Amer Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 33,340 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,580 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Psagot Invest House reported 0% stake.