North Star Asset Management Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; RAADR (RDAR) Sellers Decreased By 99.56% Their Shorts

RAADR INC (OTCMKTS:RDAR) had a decrease of 99.56% in short interest. RDAR’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.56% from 22,700 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 545.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 2,761 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 3,267 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 506 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $989.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform

Raadr, Inc. offers a software tool that allows individuals to monitor social media activity online. The company has market cap of $60,996. It provides RAADR, a software development and mobile application for social media monitoring, facial recognition, and to view private messages and browser history, as well as to get real time alerts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PITOOEY!, Inc. and changed its name to Raadr, Inc. in July 2015.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Management La accumulated 0.29% or 210 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com accumulated 6.65% or 11,244 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 8,565 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 850 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 5,108 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 548 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,127 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 174,790 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested in 0.18% or 664 shares. 766 are owned by Lau Associates Limited Co. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 726 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,033 shares. 1,413 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) stake by 8,086 shares to 18,832 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF) stake by 24,347 shares and now owns 59,810 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was reduced too.