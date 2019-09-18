North Star Asset Management Has Upped Its Affiliated Managers (AMG) Position; As Home Depot Com (HD) Market Value Rose, World Asset Management Lowered by $1.05 Million Its Position

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers (AMG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 6,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 100,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24M, up from 93,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 392,980 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, down from 83,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,549 shares to 823,111 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp New Com (NYSE:NEM) by 19,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Cap Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Camarda Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 4,244 shares. Liberty Management Incorporated owns 2.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,602 shares. Advisory Inc holds 88,728 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dillon Associates has 0.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameriprise Financial owns 5.88 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 41,342 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 309,962 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19.65 million shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ca owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,488 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 103,337 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 3.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3,530 shares to 143,954 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,968 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.