North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Perrigo Plc (PRGO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Perrigo Plc (PRGO) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 18,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 23,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Perrigo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 2.67M shares traded or 118.54% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 570,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 583,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.21 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 359,661 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 3,882 shares to 136,603 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 58,207 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking reported 103,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 835,738 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested in 0% or 9,594 shares. Yorktown Management & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 7,900 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 185,569 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 37,344 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Daiwa Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 4,558 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 23,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Pcl stated it has 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 2,412 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Lc has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Usa Portformulas Corp owns 3,338 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has 4,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,434 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Redwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). D E Shaw Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,151 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1,744 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc owns 1.16% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3.28 million shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 63,816 shares to 806,123 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.