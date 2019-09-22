North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Repligen (RGEN) Holding; Shorts at Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Lowered By 0.5%

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,530 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 143,954 shares with $12.37 million value, down from 147,484 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $4.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 773,701 shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) had a decrease of 0.5% in short interest. ICON’s SI was 1.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.5% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 522,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON)’s short sellers to cover ICON’s short positions. The SI to Iconix Brand Group Inc’s float is 26.68%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 61,507 shares traded. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has declined 82.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ICON News: 03/05/2018 – It says Iconix paid Jay-Z more than $200 million to acquire Rocawear assets; 03/05/2018 – JUST IN: The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has filed a subpoena enforcement action against Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, to ask him about his joint ventures with Iconix Brands among other things; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC ICON.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $220 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Iconix 1Q EPS 51c; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX BRAND 1Q REV. $48.5M, EST. $50.5M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Iconix Sees 2018 Net $17M-Net $27M; 14/03/2018 – Iconix 4Q Net $24.7M; 15/03/2018 – Iconix Brand Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Iconix 4Q EPS 39c; 09/05/2018 – Jay-Z was ordered to appear in court to testify in an investigation into the Iconix Brand Group but the rapper did not appear

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,408 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.18% or 680,500 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 43,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 73,500 were accumulated by Swiss Commercial Bank. Moreover, Eam Investors Lc has 0.5% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 23,871 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 40,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 434,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 114,191 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 89 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 40,800 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 134,548 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 2.21% or 151,290 shares. Strs Ohio reported 19,000 shares stake. 6.35 million are held by Blackrock.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 102.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 8,490 shares to 319,259 valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 33,670 shares. Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

