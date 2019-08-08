North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Stake by $316,198; Lvw Advisors Lifted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 119,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 125,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 10.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 58,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 5.90M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

