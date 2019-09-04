North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed By $400,758 Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Position; Shorts at ECHELON FINL HLDGS COMMON SHARES (EGFHF) Raised By 600%

ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF) had an increase of 600% in short interest. EGFHF’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ECHELON FINL HLDGS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGFHF)’s short sellers to cover EGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $4.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Hanesbrands (HBI) stake by 8.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,574 shares as Hanesbrands (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 238,952 shares with $4.27M value, down from 262,526 last quarter. Hanesbrands now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 6.12M shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $52.92 million. It operates in two divisions, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 23,605 shares to 740,228 valued at $37.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carbon Black Inc stake by 70,330 shares and now owns 302,528 shares. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 29.57% above currents $13.12 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 356,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.65% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc owns 44,509 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 490,677 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bartlett & Co Ltd Co owns 434 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 443,787 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,644 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 3,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,104 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 416,515 shares.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $193.82 million for 6.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

