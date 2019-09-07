North Star Asset Management Has Raised Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Holding by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Luxor Capital Group LP Trimmed Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $5.99 Million as Market Value Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 285,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 1.08 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2017 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2017. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of GLNG earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares to 238,952 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,387 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS).