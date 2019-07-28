North Star Asset Management Has Raised Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $432,600 as Stock Price Declined; Strategic Advisors Position in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Has Raised by $495,000 as Market Valuation Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,495 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 37,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.09 million shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 488,893 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology has 7,776 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Davis reported 0.46% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 486,334 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited holds 214,762 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Limited has invested 1.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Chevy Chase Holding Inc holds 102,105 shares. 230,781 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ledyard Bank & Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,345 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 18,979 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 34,128 shares. Advisory Ser Lc holds 5,784 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.07% or 5,732 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares to 28,692 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF) by 24,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,810 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).