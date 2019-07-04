North Star Asset Management Has Lifted Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake By $392,406; Abraxas Petroleum Has 0.85 Sentiment

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Charles Schwab (SCHW) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 9,343 shares as Charles Schwab (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 310,769 shares with $13.29 million value, up from 301,426 last quarter. Charles Schwab now has $53.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA

Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 45 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 53 sold and reduced holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 82.74 million shares, down from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Abraxas Petroleum Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 34 Increased: 36 New Position: 9.

Mangrove Partners holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for 9.65 million shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 7.63 million shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old West Investment Management Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.41 million shares.

Analysts await Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AXAS’s profit will be $13.10M for 3.33 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 358,159 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $174.38 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 6 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Charles Schwab had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. UBS maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Sell” rating and $37 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3. 3,739 shares were sold by Craig Jonathan M., worth $162,946 on Tuesday, January 15. 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 10,138 shares. Central Secs Corp holds 210,000 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Laurion Management LP invested in 78,988 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 55 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 15,342 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Management Us reported 642,554 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 51,967 shares. Spectrum Management Group holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 1,071 shares. Old Bancshares In owns 0.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 146,432 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 815,183 shares. 42,202 were reported by First Advisors L P. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).