North Star Asset Management Has Increased Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY); Kwmg Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Stake as Stock Price Declined

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 23,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 740,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08M, up from 716,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 554,666 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetary Gru reported 0.42% stake. 46 were reported by C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd. Martin & Tn owns 18,774 shares. Beach Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 5,235 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 55,326 shares. C Ww Gp A S owns 535,582 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs has 107,016 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Co holds 9,106 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Washington Savings Bank, Washington-based fund reported 9,227 shares. Moreover, Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 8.47 million shares. Ckw Gp holds 800 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 10,073 shares to 254,108 shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.25% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 2,295 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 3,347 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 4,928 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 105,628 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,814 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 71,560 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co holds 47,279 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Strs Ohio reported 95,400 shares.

