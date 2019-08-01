North Star Asset Management Has Increased Its Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Holding by $668,448; Roper Technologies (ROP) Position Increased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $366.01. About 50,906 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 18,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 241,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 222,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 4,042 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. $163,483 worth of stock was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,055 shares to 39,345 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,425 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Llc owns 3,678 shares. King Luther holds 622,103 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.01% or 831 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 610 shares. Capital Invest Services Of America invested in 2.95% or 53,958 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 75 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 16,075 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Lc reported 0.01% stake. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 7,440 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 17,745 shares. Bb&T owns 805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,146 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 13,263 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roper Industries (ROP) PT Raised to $394 at Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). North Star Asset owns 241,454 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 17,127 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 1,617 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 26,513 shares. Banc Funds Communication Ltd Liability Corp owns 127,271 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 70,446 shares. 8,537 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. Kistler accumulated 0% or 80 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 91,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 29,200 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 3,372 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares to 37,130 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By BMTC Group Inc.’s (TSE:GBT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bryn Mawr Trust Names Emanuel Ball Senior Vice President and Director of Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bryn Mawr Trust Announces Adam Bonanno as SVP, Chief Technology Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Linda Sanchez Joins BMT as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Razors Down: BMT’s No Shave November In Support of Men’s Health – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.