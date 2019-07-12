North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake; Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. See Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $98.0000 102.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Treehouse Foods (THS) stake by 30.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as Treehouse Foods (THS)’s stock declined 2.65%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 18,832 shares with $1.22M value, down from 26,918 last quarter. Treehouse Foods now has $3.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 664,956 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.39 million for 47.81 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,761 shares to 3,267 valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) stake by 77,879 shares and now owns 533,427 shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 877 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 32,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.91M shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0% or 4,499 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Guggenheim Lc owns 26,920 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 296 shares. 11,740 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 851,324 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0.03% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Dean Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 54,750 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 1,088 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 565,700 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity. 3,000 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares with value of $169,516 were bought by Smith Gary Dale.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Says TreeHouse Foods’ Decision To Sell Snacks Division Could Boost Earnings, Cash Flow – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.91. About 959,506 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 30 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 31 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by McDonald Scott. 89,789 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $8.09M were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Services Corporation has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Olstein Cap Lp has 0.69% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 44,800 shares. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc holds 317,082 shares. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 28,952 shares. First Trust has 5,087 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 36,206 shares. Ycg Ltd Company invested in 223,465 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Ltd Com holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 72,764 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 573 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lifeplan Fin Gp invested in 14 shares. 69,871 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv has 44,460 shares.