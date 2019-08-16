North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $686,700 as Share Price Declined; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Palouse Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $557,520

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.96M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin invested in 6,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lvw Llc has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sivik Glob Ltd reported 42,500 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 15,305 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Limited owns 12,752 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.69% or 19,136 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 360,505 shares. Utd Fire Grp Incorporated Inc holds 3,408 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 31,353 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder owns 116,044 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Coastline Co has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,201 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. 3,656 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,160 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL) by 2,229 shares to 20,021 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank invested in 881,432 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 2.79% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 54,213 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company holds 0.72% or 105,713 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% or 243,561 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 3,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 113,445 shares. 1.74M are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 35,057 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Usa Portformulas owns 46,610 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 4.15M shares. 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Limited Co. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 14,533 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).