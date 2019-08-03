North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) as Valuation Declined; Salem Capital Management Upped Its At & T Corp. (T) Position

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 80,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 88,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 374,322 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 602,095 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited invested in 1.79 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 38,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Professional Advisory Inc invested in 0.08% or 12,360 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 86,466 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iron Ltd Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,989 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 46,694 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd has 187,639 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 144,747 shares. 285,132 are owned by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,762 shares. Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel has invested 1.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761 shares to 3,267 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 70,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

