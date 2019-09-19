North Star Asset Management Has Decreased By $411,506 Its Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) Position; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc acquired 25,202 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 169,912 shares with $17.21 million value, up from 144,710 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.31. About 172,991 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,373 shares as Fidelity Natl Info (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 129,847 shares with $15.93 million value, down from 133,220 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Info now has $82.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 318,012 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 35,609 shares to 823,344 valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 83,468 shares and now owns 224,977 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 18,904 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 7,376 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Company. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 6,186 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Llc stated it has 1.78% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 342,252 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eminence Limited Partnership invested 1.84% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc invested in 0.86% or 254,660 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 159,537 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 74,546 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 199,834 shares stake. Regions Fin Corporation invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Republic Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,378 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Lc owns 8 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.30’s average target is 9.05% above currents $99.31 stock price. Electronic Arts had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Us Scap Etf (SCHA) stake by 8,758 shares to 109,783 valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stake by 19,975 shares and now owns 100,420 shares. Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.79’s average target is 8.29% above currents $133.7 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 20 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. Bank of America maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.79M for 23.88 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.