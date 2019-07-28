North Star Asset Management Has Decreased By $1.36 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Raised By $4.64 Million Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 35.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 51,600 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 196,600 shares with $17.71 million value, up from 145,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $16.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 23.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 78,018 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 101,953 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $91.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,750 shares to 35,605 valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) stake by 18,700 shares and now owns 169,100 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $2.03M were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H on Monday, February 11.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE) stake by 40,183 shares to 597,014 valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 10,410 shares and now owns 27,871 shares. Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru stated it has 33,094 shares. Central Comml Bank Com stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 166,185 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 52,856 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 7,098 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.88% or 20,921 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.6% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greylin Mangement Inc invested 4.72% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 172,666 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd. Utah Retirement Systems reported 228,990 shares stake. Natl Pension Service invested in 1.50M shares. 135,180 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Guardian Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). St Germain D J invested in 1.61% or 259,107 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,444 shares.

