North Star Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $1.36 Million as Stock Declined; Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $814,800 as Share Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 78,018 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 101,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund owns 20,813 shares. Alphamark reported 1,349 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 3.71 million shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 915 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co accumulated 33,170 shares. 456 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Iberiabank Corporation holds 116,562 shares. Lynch And Associate In has 0.15% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 35,375 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 42,337 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 283,446 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group accumulated 87,481 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.21 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.26% or 996,349 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,964 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.9% or 293,455 shares. 27,154 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 34,105 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company owns 20,564 shares. 5,894 are owned by Golub Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Co Nj owns 60,350 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc accumulated 39,294 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0.54% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 474,333 shares. Dillon Incorporated accumulated 10,970 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 0.3% or 2.66M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.