North Star Asset Management Has Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering EnLink Midstream, (ENLC)

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 62.58% above currents $7.75 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 11.5000

15/07/2019 Broker: LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Jefferies New Target: $13.0000 12.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Initiate

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) stake by 6.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 2,472 shares as Rockwell Automation (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 39,495 shares with $6.93 million value, up from 37,023 last quarter. Rockwell Automation now has $17.59B valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) stake by 13,035 shares to 37,130 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) stake by 7,950 shares and now owns 80,445 shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 400,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 717 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.15% or 1.64 million shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 2,935 shares. 4,450 are held by Bowen Hanes Company. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 11,790 shares. Manchester Management Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability reported 5,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 34,300 are held by Andra Ap. Riggs Asset Managment Comm reported 200 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp reported 247 shares stake. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). D E Shaw & holds 0.02% or 71,122 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,705 shares stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,162 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $182.33’s average target is 21.30% above currents $150.31 stock price. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shares of Enlink Midstream Crash After Earnings Miss, CEO Departure – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The Company’s midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.52M shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c