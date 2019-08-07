North Star Asset Management Has Boosted Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Last Week

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 18,568 shares as Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)’s stock declined 1.90%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 241,454 shares with $8.72 million value, up from 222,886 last quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank now has $692.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 73,169 shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. See Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Initiates Coverage On

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. $4.96M worth of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 1.49 million shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 0.02% or 16,988 shares. 6,962 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Motco invested in 955 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc accumulated 100,320 shares. American National Bank & Trust reported 11,225 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 7,822 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 4,264 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 13,393 shares. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.18% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 131,093 shares. Jlb And holds 43,893 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 65,410 shares. 78 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Limited Liability. 343 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 18,604 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 22,438 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 7,744 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 26,578 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,513 shares. 7,116 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 118,601 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 178,715 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0% or 45,856 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company reported 240,125 shares. Aqr Ltd Co holds 12,106 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 13,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,300 shares. The New York-based Capital Mngmt Associates New York has invested 0.56% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Bb&T Corp accumulated 36,600 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 30,151 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 98,484 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

