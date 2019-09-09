North Star Asset Management Decreased Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake By $517,504; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased By $53.50 Million Its Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Holding

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Treehouse Foods (THS) stake by 30.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 8,086 shares as Treehouse Foods (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 18,832 shares with $1.22M value, down from 26,918 last quarter. Treehouse Foods now has $3.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 485,438 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) stake by 55.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 198,900 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 158,700 shares with $42.79 million value, down from 357,600 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) now has $60.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $356.03. About 1.18 million shares traded or 50.10% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 20.57% above currents $55.57 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Monday, March 25 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods makes a strategic hire – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cereal maker launches $400M stock buyback program – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 29,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.09% or 9.85M shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Mai Management has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 4,012 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Llc accumulated 356,136 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 52,881 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 7,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Convergence Inv Partners has invested 0.25% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 10,151 shares. 74,318 were reported by Citadel Advisors. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.16 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cipher Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.37% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $169,516 was made by Smith Gary Dale on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.22 million for 18.78 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is 1.87% above currents $356.03 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 53 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 48,700 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.11% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Finemark Bankshares And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stifel Financial has 215,318 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 231,381 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 13,070 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.22% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 5,365 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Seizert Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.47% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 301 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability has 5,774 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

