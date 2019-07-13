North Star Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Share Value Declined; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Capital International Boosted Its Holding

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 21,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 382,113 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,981 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 125,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 66,760 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $85.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,127 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,761 shares to 3,267 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 23,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE).

