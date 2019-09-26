North Star Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Equifax (EFX); Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Halliburton (HAL) Stake by $13.81 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 116,772 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, up from 113,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.17. About 419,627 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor New CEO — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 812,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.89 million, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 7.16 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

