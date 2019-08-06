North Star Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Prestige Brands (PBH); 683 Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.95M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Brands (PBH) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 238,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 209,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prestige Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 83,327 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.08 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc accumulated 5,882 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Point And Ser N A holds 0.17% or 6,691 shares. 13,146 are owned by Triangle Wealth Management. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,093 shares. 1.19 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp. Tremblant Gru owns 3.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 47,250 shares. 611,182 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Zeke Cap Lc stated it has 27,565 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser reported 0.29% stake. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sns Gp Ltd Company reported 5,913 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 90,800 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares to 80,445 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,387 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare: An Immediate Buy Opportunity Of An Overlooked Midcap Company – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Updates Third Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Guidance; Announces Participation in the 21st Annual ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Survey Shows 84 Percent of Women Admit to Doubting Their Health Choices During Pregnancy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.